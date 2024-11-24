Pacgold Limited’s Director Expands Shareholding

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.
Pacgold Limited has announced changes in the shareholding of its director, Matthew Boyes, who acquired additional shares and performance rights. Boyes increased his indirect interest by purchasing 377,778 ordinary shares through the MTJ Holdings Trust, and obtained 4.5 million performance rights directly. These acquisitions reflect strategic moves in the director’s investment portfolio, likely drawing attention from investors keen on tracking executive stock interests.
