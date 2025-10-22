PACCAR Q3 Earnings Match Expectations, Capex Outlook Revised

PACCAR Inc. PCAR recorded earnings of $1.12 per share for the third quarter of 2025, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declining from $1.85 reported in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $6.67 billion, down from $8.24 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Sales from Trucks, Parts and Others were $6.11 billion.

PACCAR’s Q3 Earnings Details

Revenues from the Trucks segment totaled $4.38 billion in the third quarter, lower than the prior-year quarter’s $6.03 billion. The metric, however, surpassed our estimate of $4.28 billion. Global truck deliveries came in at 31,900 units, lower than our projection of 32,153 units and down from 44,900 units delivered in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The segment’s pre-tax income was $102.5 million, which fell short of our estimate of $326.2 million and plunged 83.8% year over year.

Revenues from the Parts segment totaled $1.72 billion in the reported quarter, which increased from the year-earlier period’s $1.66 billion and matched our estimate. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $410 million, up from $406.7 million reported in the year-ago period. The metric also topped our forecast of $325.5 million.

Financial Services segment revenues came in at $565.3 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s $536.1 million and topped our estimate of $560.8 million. Pre-tax income increased to $126.2 million from $106.5 million reported in the year-ago period and also topped our projection of $118.3 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2025 decreased to $140.3 million from $144.3 million in the prior-year period. Research & development (R&D) expenses were $111 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $115 million.

PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $9.07 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $9.65 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Capex for 2025 is now envisioned in the band of $750-$775 million compared with the previous estimate of $750-$800 million. R&D expenses are estimated in the range of $450-$465 million, down from the previous estimate of $450-$480 million.

PACCAR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PCAR carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.

