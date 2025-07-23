PACCAR Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Sales Decline Y/Y

PACCAR Inc. PCAR recorded earnings of $1.37 per share for the second quarter of 2025, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 but declined from $2.13 reported in the year-ago period.



Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $7.51 billion, down from $8.77 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Sales from Trucks, Parts and Others were $6.96 billion.

PACCAR Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

Key Takeaways

Revenues from the Trucks segment totaled $5.24 billion in the second quarter, lower than the prior-year quarter’s $6.58 billion. The metric, however, surpassed our estimate of $5.03 billion. Global truck deliveries came in at 39,300 units, higher than our projection of 38,203 units but down from 48,400 units delivered in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The segment’s pre-tax income was $308.8 million, which fell short of our estimate of $412 million and plunged 63.2% year over year.



Revenues from the Parts segment totaled $1.72 billion in the reported quarter, which increased from the year-earlier period’s $1.66 billion and topped our estimate of $1.7 billion. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $416.5 million, up from $413.8 million reported in the year-ago period. The metric also topped our forecast of $335.3 million.



Financial Services segment revenues came in at $547.7 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s $509.8 million and our estimate of $536.5 million. Pre-tax income increased to $123.2 million from $111.2 million reported in the year-ago period and also topped our projection of $112.3 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2025 decreased to $139.2 million from $142.7 million in the prior-year period. Research & development expenses were $112.9 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $117.1 million.



PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $8.28 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared with $9.65 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Capex for 2025 is now envisioned in the band of $750-$800 million compared with the previous estimate of $700-$800 million. R&D expenses are estimated in the range of $450-$480 million.

PACCAR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PCAR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Geely Automobile Holdings Limited GELYY, Adient plc ADNT and Ferrari N.V. RACE, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELYY’s fiscal 2025 sales implies year-over-year growth of 94.14%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 43 cents and 68 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADNT’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 1.63%. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved 5 cents and 15 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RACE’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 13.56% and 12.12%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 2 cents in the past seven days.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.