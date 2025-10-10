Paccar (PCAR) Stock Moves -2.33%: What You Should Know

Paccar (PCAR) closed at $93.00 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.33% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.71% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.56%.

Shares of the truck maker have depreciated by 6.43% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.16%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Paccar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 21, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.13, indicating a 38.92% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.05 billion, showing a 21.43% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.19 per share and revenue of $26.35 billion, which would represent changes of -34.3% and -16.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.42% lower. Right now, Paccar possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Paccar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.35, which means Paccar is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that PCAR has a PEG ratio of 3.88. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. PCAR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.