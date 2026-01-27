PACCAR Earnings Decline In Q4

(RTTNews) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR), a technology company, on Tuesday reported a decline in the fourth quarter and full year compared with the year ago.

For the fourth quarter, net income decreased to $556.9 million from $872 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.06 versus $1.66 last year.

Net sales and revenue fell to $6.82 billion from $7.91 billion in the previous year.

For the full year, net income declined to $2.37 billion from $4.16 billion in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $4.51 versus $7.90 last year.

Net sales and revenue for the full year declined to $26.23 billion from $31.56 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, PACCAR is 2.63% lesser at $118.90 on the Nasdaq.

