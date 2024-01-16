PacBio's (PACB) New PanDNA Kit Ready to Boost DNA Extraction

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB, popularly known as PacBio, recently announced PanDNA, a versatile Nanobind DNA extraction kit.

With the addition of this new offering, the range of sample types appropriate for long-read sequencing is now greater and includes bacteria, cells, tissue, blood, plant nuclei, and insects.

Price Performance

For the past six months, PACB’s shares have plunged 51.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 4.8%. The S&P 500 increased 5.8% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the News

Researchers can effectively extract high-quality, high molecular weight DNA from a variety of sample types with the help of Nanobind kits. These kits are flexible, supporting high-throughput (Nanobind CBB HT kit) and manual (Nanobind PanDNA kit) configurations. Their quick and easy-to-use protocol works with platforms from automation suppliers that are compatible with PacBio.

The existing high-throughput extraction Nanobind HT CBB kit will now support two new sample types — animal blood and bacteria —and can accommodate 96 samples per run.

The new PanDNA kit will be the go-to kit for extracting DNA optimized for HiFi sequencing. PanDNA is likely to support researchers to complete accurate genomen assemblies, identify structural variants, and explore complex biological systems in extraordinary detail using the Revio sequencing system.

The new PanDNA kit is expected to be available for purchase and shipment in February 2024.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Future Market Insights, the anticipated size of the DNA/RNA extraction market in 2022 was $1.3 billion and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around $2.6 billion by 2033. The growth of the DNA/RNA extraction market is attributed to its global utilization across the healthcare industry.

The market for global DNA/RNA extraction market has gained importance with the rise in demand for the automation of DNA/RNA extraction technology, new user-friendly and easy extraction kits, and usage of DNA/RNA in the marking of new diseases caused by microorganisms. This is expected to raise the DNA/RNA extraction kit market growth during the forecast period.

Notable Developments

In October 2023, PacBio announced the availability of a complete, standardized computational method for HiFi whole genome sequencing (WGS) data analysis, the PacBio WGS Variant Pipeline. This availability aims to significantly strengthen PacBio’s global sequencing business.

