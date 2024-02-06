PacBio's (PACB) New Kits to Boost Its Revio Sequencing System

Pacific Biosciences of California PACB, popularly known as PacBio, recently announced two new high throughput library preparation kits and workflows, namely, HiFi Prep Kit 96 and HiFi Plex Prep Kit 96, optimized for its Revio sequencing system.

With these kits, PacBio is likely to offer customers automated, scalable, high-performance library preparation solutions with a 40% cost reduction and a 60% workflow time reduction.

Price Performance

For the past six months, PACB’s shares have declined 46.1% against the industry’s rise of 1.5%. The S&P 500 increased 9.6% in the same time frame.



More on the Kits

The new HiFi Prep Kit 96 and HiFi Plex Prep Kit 96 are made to make it easier for users to prepare, pool, and load samples by automating long-read sequencing workflow stages. These features make it one of the most affordable high-throughput long-read library preparation systems available by removing labor, time, and expense bottlenecks.

These new products will enable clients specializing in microbial, metagenome, and low-pass whole genome sequencing to take on large-scale projects with different budgetary constraints. In comparison to the previous generation of PacBio library preparation kits, clients will also benefit from a four-fold decrease in waste and packing with the new kit combinations.

The new HiFi library prep kits are anticipated to go on sale in the first quarter of 2024, with an early second-quarter delivery window. The Hamilton NGS STAR system will be the first platform to offer automated protocols.

With these new products, PacBio is set to strengthen its Revio sequencing system and help in long-read sequencing as a high-throughput genotyping tool.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global long-read sequencing market size was valued at $455.1 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at 30.92% from 2023 to 2030.

The major factors driving the market growth include the rising prevalence of genetic diseases, such as cancers as well as chromosomal disorders, the increasing popularity of personalized medicine, and rising technological advancements resulting in the emergence of newer technologies, such as third-generation sequencing.

Notable Developments

In January 2024, PacBio announced PanDNA, a versatile Nanobind DNA extraction kit. With the addition of this new offering, the range of sample types appropriate for long-read sequencing is now greater and includes bacteria, cells, tissue, blood, plant nuclei, and insects.

In October 2023, the company announced the availability of a complete, standardized computational method for HiFi whole genome sequencing (WGS) data analysis, the PacBio WGS Variant Pipeline. This availability aims to significantly strengthen PacBio’s global sequencing business.

