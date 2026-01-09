PacBio Stock Dips Post Latest Launch to Expand Multiomics Capabilities

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB, popularly known as PacBio, announced a new community-developed method, CiFi, yesterday. It enables chromosome-scale, haplotype-resolved genome assemblies from a single sequencing run, even when sample material is limited.

It is worth mentioning that researchers in the Megan Dennis Laboratory at the University of California, Davis, showed how CiFi addresses long-standing limitations of short-read Hi-C by generating long, highly accurate reads that capture multiple chromatin interactions within a single molecule. The new method is expected to offer numerous advantages tailored to the requirements of genome biology, biodiversity studies and functional genomics.

The latest announcement is expected to significantly boost PacBio’s sequencing solutions business and strengthen its foothold in the niche space.

Trend in PACB Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company lost nearly 4.2% till yesterday’s close.

Historically, the company has gained a top-line boost from its various product innovations and launches. Although the latest announcement is likely to be beneficial for PACB’s top-line growth in the future, the stock declined overall.

PacBio currently has a market capitalization of $615.9 million. It has a current ratio of 6.2 compared with the industry’s 2.3. In the last reported quarter, PACB delivered an earnings surprise of 25%.

Significance of PACB’s Latest Announcement

Per PacBio, CiFi delivers multi-contact reads and longer fragments by integrating chromatin conformation capture (3C) with its HiFi long-read sequencing. These fragments significantly increase the information content of proximity ligation experiments in a single Revio sequencing run.

PacBio also states that CiFi, when paired with Revio SPRQ chemistry, will likely be able to generate reference-quality assemblies using fewer cells, fewer libraries and fewer sequencing runs. This is expected to lower barriers for genome projects that have been limited by cost, complexity or sample availability.

Management believes that CiFi will likely expand PACB’s multiomics capabilities, increasing the capabilities of the HiFi sequencing systems without new hardware and unlock new customer use cases.

Industry Prospects in Favor of PacBio

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global sequencing market was estimated at $15,540.0 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $62,478.8 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.2%. Factors like the growing demand for gene therapy and a significant increase in demand for consumer genomics in recent years are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest product availability is expected to provide a significant boost to PacBio’s business.

PACB’s Notable Developments

In November 2025, PacBio announced its third-quarter 2025 results, wherein it unveiled new SPRQ-Nx sequencing chemistry and consumables, which are expected to reduce sequencing costs by up to 40%. During the quarter, PACB launched an expanded PureTarget portfolio of long-read HiFi assays covering difficult-to-sequence genes in carrier screening, supporting throughput for up to 100,000 samples per Revio system per year.

The same month, PacBio announced that, through its partnership with Berry Genomics, the Sequel II CNDx system had received Class III Medical Device Registration approval from the National Medical Products Administration in China.

PacBio’s Share Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 1% in the past year against the industry’s 4% rise and the S&P 500’s gain of 21.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PACB’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, PacBio carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

A few other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Boston Scientific Corporation BSX, Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 16.4%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific’s shares have gained 3.4% against the industry’s 2.2% decline in the past year.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.9%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.4%.

Cardinal Health has rallied 67.2% compared with the industry’s 11.8% growth in the past year.

IDEXX, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13%. IDXX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.1%.

IDEXX’s shares have gained 70.5% compared with the industry’s 4% growth in the past year.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.