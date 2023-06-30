PacBio (PACB) Gets New Order for Revio System From Bioscientia

Pacific Biosciences of California PACB, popularly known as PacBio, announced that Bioscientia, a leading provider of clinical diagnostics and genomic services in Europe, has adopted its Revio long-read sequencing system to enhance the latter’s capabilities in genetic testing and research.

The system will allow Bioscientia to leverage PacBio's Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing technology, which produces long and highly accurate reads that can span complex regions of the genome. It also features a modular and scalable design that can accommodate different sample types and throughput needs.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have risen 60.4% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.6% growth. The S&P 500 Index has improved 15% in the same time frame.



Advantages of the Revio System

The long-read sequencing system can consolidate multiple tests into a single, comprehensive solution. This eliminates the need for the time-consuming and costly multi-stage vetting process that was formerly required for diagnosing rare diseases and developmental delay disorders.

Previously, separate experiments like chromosome analysis, optical genome mapping and short-read exome sequencing were required to diagnose these conditions. However, the Revio system can now provide researchers with all the required data in a single analysis. This way, it gets faster and easier to identify the genetic causes of rare diseases, improving diagnosis and treatment.

The system will significantly expand Bioscientia's genomics capabilities that will help offer more comprehensive and accurate testing for monogenic disorders, such as deafness, blindness and developmental delay. It will also help detect the underlying causes of rare diseases.

The long-read sequencing system will aid Bioscientia in providing lower overall costs and better insights to families using fewer tests. It will also reduce the time spent in assembling genome maps.

The Revio system will also be used by Bioscientia for extended testing of samples that are partially solved and scenarios of recessive diseases. Bioscientia's existing technologies of short-read exome sequencing have not been able to provide complete, definitive explanations for these situations.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global whole genome sequencing market was valued at $1,645.2 million in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of approximately 20.1% during 2023-2030. Factors like the growing prevalence of genetic disorders and mutations that lead to cancer progression, and the possibility of identification and diagnosis of targeted diseases are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest tie-up is expected to significantly strengthen PacBio’s global business.

Notable Developments

Earlier this month, PacBio announced a clinical research study with Radboud University Medical Center (Radboudumc) to explore genetic causes of rare and genetic diseases. The study is also expected to explore the feasibility and cost-effectiveness of using PacBio’s HiFi sequencing technology for routine clinical use.

PacBio and Radboudumc aim to discover the genetic origins of rare and genetic diseases via collaboration.

Last month, PacBio announced its first-quarter 2023 results, wherein there was a robust increase in its overall top line, including strong revenues from Instrument and Consumables. Solid performances in the Asia-Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa regions were also witnessed.

In April, PacBio publicized the availability of its new high-throughput Nanobind DNA Extraction kits. The kits, a key product from the company’s Circulomics acquisition, are based on proprietary Nanobind disks. These disks can be used to extract DNA from diverse sample types, including blood, cell and tissue.

