PacBio Joins 1000 Genomes Long Read Sequencing Project to Enhance Human Genomics Research

PacBio joins the 1000 Genomes Long Read Sequencing Project, contributing long-read transcriptome data for approximately 1,000 samples.

Quiver AI Summary

PacBio has announced its participation in the 1000 Genomes Long Read Sequencing Project, contributing long-read transcriptome data to enhance this significant human genomics initiative. Through collaboration with researchers from the University of Washington and Johns Hopkins University, PacBio will use its Kinnex RNA kits and Revio sequencing platform to generate Iso-Seq data from approximately 1,000 samples. This collaboration aims to provide new insights into gene expression and splicing, improving understanding of human health and disease. The project emphasizes transparency, with all data and analysis pipelines made publicly available to support further research in the rapidly growing field of long-read transcriptomics. Early findings will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Human Genetics conference.

Potential Positives

PacBio's participation in the 1000 Genomes Long Read Sequencing Project positions the company as a leader in high-quality long-read sequencing technology, enhancing its reputation in the genomics community.

The collaboration with prestigious institutions like the University of Washington and Johns Hopkins University may lead to valuable insights and innovations, potentially increasing demand for PacBio's sequencing solutions.

This project emphasizes transparency and openness in data sharing, aligning with current trends in scientific research that could improve PacBio's public image and trust within the research community.

The expected contributions to the 1000 Genomes Project could strengthen the understanding of gene regulation and transcriptomic complexity, showcasing the significance and relevance of PacBio's technology in advancing human health research.

Potential Negatives

Participation in the project may not lead to immediate revenue generation or commercial benefits for PacBio, as the press release emphasizes research collaboration rather than product sales.

The forward-looking statements caution against over-reliance, indicating potential risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's projected outcomes in the long-read sequencing technology market.

The press release highlights competitive pressures in genomic sequencing, alluding to challenges posed by rapidly changing technologies and emerging competitors in the field.

FAQ

What is the 1000 Genomes Long Read Sequencing Project?

The project is a major human genomics initiative that includes contributions of long-read transcriptome data to enhance genomic resources.

How is PacBio contributing to the project?

PacBio is providing full-length isoform sequencing using its Kinnex RNA kits and Revio sequencing platform for approximately 1,000 samples.

What are the expected outcomes of this collaboration?

The collaboration aims to improve gene expression interpretation, alternative splicing understanding, and provide new resources for the genetics community.

When will findings from the project be shared?

The project team plans to present early findings at the upcoming American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) conference.

Where can more information about the project be found?

More information is available on the 1000 Genomes Long Read Project's website at https://millerlaboratory.com/1KGP-LRS.html.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PACB Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $PACB Data Alerts

$PACB insiders have traded $PACB stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PACB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTIAN O HENRY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 272,406 shares for an estimated $505,692 .

. OENE MARK VAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 107,259 shares for an estimated $198,377 .

. MICHELE FARMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 32,517 shares for an estimated $55,110.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PACB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $PACB stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PACB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PACB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PACB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PACB forecast page.

$PACB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PACB recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PACB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.65.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $1.5 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1.25 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Mason Carrico from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $1.8 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $3.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $2.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $1.5 on 02/18/2025

Full Release



MENLO PARK, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced it has joined the 1000 Genomes Long Read Sequencing Project, which will involve contributing long-read transcriptome data to one of the world’s most expansive human genomics initiatives. In collaboration with the laboratories of Danny Miller, MD, PhD, Evan Eichler, PhD, at the University of Washington, and Rajiv McCoy, PhD at the McCoy Lab at Johns Hopkins University, PacBio will contribute full-length isoform sequencing using its Kinnex RNA kits and Revio sequencing platform.





The collaboration will add Iso-Seq data for approximately 1,000 samples from the 1000 Genomes cohort, offering new transcript-level views across a globally diverse and deeply characterized human population. By expanding the functional layer of this foundational reference, the project aims to support more accurate interpretation of gene expression, splicing, and regulatory elements across populations and to provide a shared resource for tool development and benchmarking for the broader genetics community.





“Adding full-length isoform sequencing to the 1000 Genomes Project represents a unique opportunity to enrich this foundational resource,” said Dr. Miller, Assistant Professor at the University of Washington and lead investigator of the project. “This effort will deliver a dataset and analysis framework that supports diverse applications, from basic biology to rare disease diagnostics. By integrating isoform-level information, we’ll be better positioned to understand gene regulation, alternative splicing, and the transcriptomic complexity that underlies human health and disease.”





Sequencing is being carried out on 1,000 cell lines using PacBio’s Kinnex RNA kits and Revio long-read platform, with each sample expected to yield around 10 million full-length transcript reads. Work is underway at both the Eichler Lab at the University of Washington and the Seattle Children’s Research Institute, with additional analysis support from the McCoy Lab at Johns Hopkins University. Together, the collaborators aim to deliver a high-quality, open-access RNA resource and build scalable bioinformatics pipelines to support the fast-growing long-read transcriptomics field.





“Isoform sequencing is one of the most powerful applications of our HiFi technology,” said David Miller, Vice President of Global Marketing at PacBio. “We are incredibly excited to support this important initiative with our partners at the University of Washington and Seattle Children’s. This collaboration underscores the value of long-read sequencing in understanding human biology and brings us closer to realizing the full potential of long-read genomes and transcriptomes.”





In addition to generating new scientific insights, the project prioritizes transparency, open data, and tool development. All sequencing data and analysis pipelines will be made publicly available to promote reproducibility and accelerate downstream research. The group plans to present early findings from this work at the upcoming American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) conference.





This effort continues the 1000 Genomes Long Read Sequencing Project’s commitment to building open and globally representative genomic resources to advance equity, access, and innovation in human genetics research.





For more information about the 1000 Genomes Long Read Project, visit



https://millerlaboratory.com/1KGP-LRS.html



.







About PacBio











PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing, address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit





www.pacb.com





and follow @PacBio.











PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the uses, advantages, quality or performance of, the benefits or expected benefits of using, PacBio products or technologies, including in connection with the 1000 Genomes Long Read Sequencing Project by providing isoform sequencing data from the 1000 Genomes cohort; being better positioned to understand gene regulation, alternative splicing and transcriptomic complexity; delivering resources and building pipelines; public availability of sequencing data and analysis pipelines; fast-growing long-read transcriptomics field; realizing the potential of long-read genomes; and other future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from currently anticipated results. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks inherent in developing and commercializing new technologies; rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in genomic sequencing; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, PacBio products and products under development; third-party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate PacBio's patents or proprietary rights; and other risks associated with general macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical instability. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in PacBio's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PacBio's most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K, and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof; except as required by law, PacBio disclaims any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.







About the Miller Lab







The Miller Lab at the University of Washington focuses on advancing genomics in clinical diagnostics, particularly in the context of rare diseases. The lab is committed to developing tools and resources that democratize access to cutting-edge genomic technologies.







Contacts (Miller Lab)











Danny E. Miller





dm1@uw.edu







Contacts (PacBio)







Investors:





Todd Friedman





ir@pacificbiosciences.com





Media:





pr@pacificbiosciences.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.