PacBio includes Onso platform in 10x Genomics Compatible Partner Program

PacBio (PACB) announced the inclusion of the Onso short-read sequencing platform in the 10x Genomics (TXG) Compatible Partner Program. The 10x Genomics Compatible Partner Program recognizes instruments and workflows compatible with 10x Genomics’ products and applications, thereby broadening the range of sequencing solutions available to researchers worldwide.

