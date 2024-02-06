PAC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B de C.V. (Symbol: PAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $166.16, changing hands as high as $168.27 per share. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B de C.V. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAC's low point in its 52 week range is $107.25 per share, with $200.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.