PAAS vs. EXK: Which Silver Mining Stock Is the Better Buy?

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS and Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK are well-known names in the silver mining sector, sharing several key similarities that define their strategic positioning and investor appeal.



Silver prices have skyrocketed 143.1% year over year, with gold prices surging 70.9%, supported by strong safe-haven demand, geopolitical tensions and escalating trade conflicts. Silver has benefited from resilient industrial demand and mounting supply deficits. Demand for solar energy, electronics and electrification now accounts for more than half of global silver demand. Currently, silver is trading above $79, driven by geopolitical tensions and thin trading volumes in Asia, which bodes well for prices.



For investors seeking to capitalize on this momentum, the key question is: which silver stock stands out — Pan American Silver or Endeavour Silver? Let us explore the fundamentals, growth drivers and potential headwinds facing both companies to find out.

The Case for PAAS

Pan American Silver is a leading producer of silver and gold in the Americas, with mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. The company has 12 operating mines. It also owns the Escobal mine in Guatemala, which is currently not operating, and it holds interests in exploration and development projects.



In September 2025, PAAS completed the acquisition of MAG Silver. This move boosts Pan American Silver’s position as one of the leading silver producers globally and significantly strengthens the company’s industry-leading silver reserve base. The transaction also adds the full ownership of the Larder exploration project and a full earn-in interest in the Deer Trail exploration project to PAAS’s portfolio.



The company produced 22.8 million ounces of silver in 2025, surpassing the company’s expectations. The figure increased 8% from 2024. Pan American Silver produced a record 7.3 million ounces of silver in the fourth quarter of 2025 on better-than-expected results at the Juanicipio mine. The company’s gold production came in at 742.2 thousand ounces for 2025, in line with its guidance. It produced 197.8 thousand ounces in the fourth quarter of 2025.



For 2026, the company expects silver production of 25-27 million ounces, indicating a year-over-year increase of 14% at the mid-point. While gold production is expected between 700 million and 750 million, indicating a dip of 2%.



Pan American Silver’s cash and short-term investments at the end of 2025 were $1.32 billion, excluding an additional $127 million of cash attributable to the 44% investment in Juanicipio. PAAS had available liquidity of $2.07 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.

The Case for EXK

Endeavour Silver has three operating mines in Mexico and Peru, along with a solid pipeline of exploration projects across Mexico, Chile and the United States. The company is focusing its resources on core silver assets. As part of this strategic growth plan, Endeavour Silver sold its Bolañitos silver and gold mine in January 2026.



In October 2025, the company achieved commercial production at its Terronera mine in Jalisco state, Mexico. This is a milestone for Endeavour Silver and places it as a leading mid-tier silver producer with a solid foundation for long-term growth and expansion. The mine is currently ramping up toward full capacity. EXK closed the acquisition of Minera Kolpa in May 2025. Backed by the addition of Terronera and Kolpa production, the company’s silver production surged 146% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025. Consolidated gold production was 52% higher in the quarter due to increased gold production at the Guanaceví mine.



In 2025, Endeavour Silver produced 11.2 silver-equivalent ounces (“AgEq”), marking a 45% year-over-year increase. The company expects its AgEq production to be 14.6-15.6 ounces for 2026, indicating a 35% increase at the mid-point. For 2026, the company anticipates all-in sustaining costs of $27.00-$28.00 per ounce, higher than the prior year due to increased sustaining mine development during Terronera’s first full year of production, post-acquisition capital investment at Kolpa and higher exploration activities.

How Do Estimates Compare for PAAS & EXK?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pan American Silver’s 2026 earnings is $3.66 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 44.1%. The estimates for 2026 have been trending south over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Endeavour Silver’s earnings for 2026 is 71 cents per share, suggesting a turnaround from the projected loss in 2025. The estimates for 2026 have moved north over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PAAS & EXK: Price Performance, Valuation & Other Comparisons

In the past year, the EXK stock has grown a whopping 215.9%, outperforming the industry’s upsurge of 202.4%. Meanwhile, PAAS has soared 154.4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PAAS is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 5.54X, lower than its five-year median. EXK is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 4.33X, lower than its five-year median.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PAAS or EXK: Which Is the Better Pick?

Pan American Silver and Endeavour Silver are poised to benefit from the current surge in silver and gold prices, as well as their higher production expectations and expansion efforts.

Endeavour Silver has outperformed PAAS in terms of price performance and a cheaper valuation. This, combined with upward earnings estimate revisions, makes EXK a more compelling investment choice than Pan American Silver. Both stocks carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.