PAAS Strengthens Timmins Operations With Resource Discoveries

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS announced that it identified mineral resources at the Bell Creek mine and satellite deposits as a result of a comprehensive exploration program at its Timmins operation in Ontario.



PAAS is currently proceeding with a conceptual plan for a phased development of these new mineral resources. This initiative aims to boost production growth and extension of mine life at Timmins. With significant processing capacity and infrastructure already in place, these projects position Timmins for growth.

Details of PAAS’s Timmins Operations

Pan American Silver has commenced the first phase of the Timmins Camp Project following the board approval and a total investment of $146 million. This phase includes a 625-meter shaft extension project at the Bell Creek mine, an 814-meter drift to access the Vogel deposit and a 1.3-kilometer exploration drift to access the Samson deposit.



The company’s current Timmins operations consist of the Timmins West and Bell Creek underground gold mines. These mines supply ore to the Bell Creek processing plant, which employs a design capacity of 5,600 tons per day and a current throughput of 4,400 tons per day. By advancing the Timmins Camp Project, Pan American Silver intends to boost infrastructure utilization to drive sustained production from the Timmins operations.



The company maintains its expectation that the initial first-phase project capital at Timmins will be $40-$43 million for 2026. The company plans to drill 118,000 meters at Timmins in 2026.



PAAS’s exploration drilling efforts at Bell Creek have already yielded strong mineralization continuity down to the 2,600-meter level. The company anticipates providing an updated estimate of mineral reserves and resources for Timmins, Vogel and Gold River in the third quarter of 2026.

Pan American Silver Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, PAAS shares have surged 115% compared with the industry's 152.9% whopping growth. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has risen 44.1% and the S&P 500 has returned 33.6%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PAAS Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Pan American Silver currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. ALB carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while APD and ASM carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have skyrocketed 203.1% so far this year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current-year earnings is pegged at $13.20 per share, indicating a 9.7% year-over-year rise. APD has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.9%. Air Products and Chemicals’ shares have gained 10.1% in a year.



Avino Silver has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating 34.5% year-over-year growth. Its shares soared 113.4% in a year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.