PAA Stock Outperforms its Industry in Six Months: How to Play?

Units of Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA have rallied 7.8% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Oil and Gas – Production Pipeline - MLB industry's growth of 3.4%. PAA's units have also outperformed the S&P 500 and the Zacks Oil-Energy sector in the same time frame.



Another operator in the same space, Energy Transfer ET, also outperformed the industry, sector, and S&P 500 in the same time frame.



The firm, after completing its multi-year expansion plan, maintains disciplined capital spending and is now focused on developing high-return assets. The firm's cost-saving initiatives, JV and asset divestitures are expected to boost operations. Its expansion of existing pipelines and development of new pipeline projects in key production regions of the United States should drive its operations.

Should you consider adding PAA to your portfolio only based on positive price movements? Let’s delve deeper and find out the factors that can help investors decide whether it is a good entry point to add PAA stock to their portfolio.

Factors Acting as Tailwinds for PAA Stock

Plains All American Pipeline focuses on a disciplined capital investment strategy to drive growth through organic initiatives and complements this with strategic acquisitions to broaden its footprint across the United States. The firm is anticipating full-year 2025 investment and maintenance capital of $400 million and $240 million, respectively.



Plains All American Pipeline further expanded its operation in the Permian region as a subsidiary of Plains Oryx Permian Basin LLC acquired Medallion’s Delaware crude oil gathering business. This deal enhances PAA’s upstream customer offering and expands access to more downstream outlets.



Permian’s crude production is expected to rise by nearly 6.7 million barrels per day by the end of 2025. This increase in volume positions the Basin for a strong long-haul market in the coming years, enabling PAA to fully utilize its efficient operating capacity in the region.



PAA’s crude oil tariff volume from total operation is expected to improve by nearly 8% year over year in 2025. The improvement in volumes can be attributed to tariff escalation and contributions from bolt-on acquisitions.

Headwinds for PAA Stock

Upstream companies have moved into the midstream sector by establishing MLPs and enhancing their infrastructure. If this trend continues, traditional midstream firms could face intensified competition, as their revenues largely depend on providing transportation services to exploration and production companies.



Hydraulic fracturing is a widely used method for extracting hydrocarbons from unconventional formations in the United States, but it faces growing scrutiny over potential risks to drinking water. As a result, new legislation or regulations could restrict its use, potentially reducing domestic oil and gas production and, consequently, decreasing demand for the midstream services offered by the partnership.

PAA’s Cash Distribution for Unitholders

Plains All American Pipeline’s management announced an increase in its annual cash distribution by 25 cents per common unit for 2025, bringing the annual distribution rate to $1.52 per unit. The new cash distribution rate reflects an increase of 20% compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.



PAA’s management has raised distribution rates five times in the past five years, and the current payout ratio is 84%. Check PAA’s cash distribution history here.

PAA’s Earnings Estimates Are Going Down

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per unit has dropped 2.61% and 2%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



PAA’s Units Are Trading at a Discount

Plains All American Pipeline’s units are somewhat inexpensive relative to its industry. PAA’s current trailing 12-month Enterprise Value/Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA) is 9.2X compared with the industry average of 11.75X. This indicates that the firm is presently undervalued compared with its industry.



Energy Transfer is trading at an EV/EBITDA of 10.32X, at a discount compared with its industry.



PAA Stock’s ROE is Lower Than Industry

Plains All American Pipeline’s trailing 12-month return on equity is 11.82%, lower than the industry average of 14.21%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company utilizes its shareholders’ funds to generate income.



Wrapping Up

Plains All American Pipeline is well-placed to benefit from rising hydrocarbon production, supported by its strong presence in the Permian Basin and expanding midstream operations in other U.S. regions. The company is actively growing its footprint through a blend of organic development and targeted bolt-on acquisitions.



Yet, its declining earnings estimates, return lower than its industry peers, and restrictions on hydraulic fracturing and increasing competition might be potential growth deterrents for the partnership.



Given PAA’s regular cash distribution capacity, it would be wise for investors to retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and new investors should look for a better entry point ahead.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

