P1A: Refik Anadol Explores 'Boundaries of Creativity'

As part of our special NFT series, we asked the artist P1A to make an image of another artist, Refik Anadol.

Click here to view and bid on the NFT created by P1A. The auction will begin on Monday, 12/4 at 12p.m. ET and ends 24 hours after the first bid is placed. Holders of a Most Influential NFT will receive a Pro Pass ticket to Consensus 2024 in Austin, TX. To learn more about Consensus, click here.

We spoke with P1A about her work for the question and answer below.

Tell us about how/why you became an artist. Why do you choose to create NFTs?

I wished to become an artist a long time ago, choosing this path at the age of 15. Always believing life dances between the givers and the takers, the producers and the consumers. I just knew I was hungry to create from a young age. Naturally crypto and the ethos behind the blockchain keeps inspiring me every day to build on top of my skills – pushing the boundaries of creation to another level. I minted my first NFT during '21 summer. NFTs and crypto art are great tools to utilize digital assets, a new wave of how things could be – another possibility that relies on the community behind it. I just love to be on this wave, which I believe in.

Talk about your artistic approach to creating an image for this year's Most Influential.

First of all, I am insanely proud to be one of the selected few for this honorable event and drop! My first approach in creating Refik Anadol's Study was to give him a deeper look, especially to his journey, my study, which is well known for sketching, is a serving concept covers the layer of shift from an idea to reality – and knowing how Refik collects the data – almost the reverse card of creating.

What aspects of Refik Anadol's personality and profile did you want to emphasize, and why?

Anadol's ability to create experimental and "thought-provoking" experiences through collected data installations has influenced the bridge we all build – reflecting our realities. Like Anadol, I am drawn to the intersection of art and technology, Refik's commitment to explore the boundaries of creativity and engaging with contemporary subjects clicks with me there for I couldn't help but emphasize from his momentum and movement of the dynamic works of his such as Unsupervised and tried to adapt myself for in the same linguistic approach!

Who do you think are the most influential NFT artists today?

Refilk is surely one of the names that comes in mind when the subject is NFT's following with Beeple, XCopy and, personally I inspire so much from Dave Krugman, he proved me how beautiful can it be that sharing together and growing together is possible. Till this day I still inspire from his approach to the audience he creates surrounding himself!

What was the most disruptive NFT project in history?

Crypto Punks! The collection rules the throne of my heart since day one I learned about them! Created by Matt Hall and John Watkinson, was among the first NFT projects on the Ethereum blockchain. Being launched early on 2017 and oftenly regarded as the first-ever NFTs and have played a significant role in popularizing the concept of digital ownership and scarcity in the NFT space for me that's very disruptive – the first steps of this movement we are in!

Describe your style in three words.

Hard one but it would go like: balance, birth and red

Given the rise and the fall of the NFT market over the last 18 months, what's your outlook on the future of NFT art?

When we look out the era of fast-consumed society there are certain repeating elements we see like "hype" and many cultures just like NFTs, becoming a stone rock solid in different shifting waves coming with it. I believe rise of bull market of NFT's got a great attention to our world even myself got involved in the first wave of this adventure – the fall down proved us the ancient rules of "survival of the fittest" funny how it works on diverse diciplines being buit including in the NFT environment as well. I say the people who is ager the build this discipline of digital art together has nothing to worry about!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.