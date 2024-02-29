P10, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for P10, Inc. (PX):

Earnings: -$1.9 million in Q4 vs. $4.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q4 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, P10, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.21 per share Revenue: $63.1 million in Q4 vs. $58.3 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.