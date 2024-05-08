P10, Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - P10, Inc. (PX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.02 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $0.61 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $66.12 million from $57.25 million last year.

P10, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $5.02 Mln. vs. $0.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.04 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $66.12 Mln vs. $57.25 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.