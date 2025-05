P10, Inc. Announces Closure of RCP Fund XIX with $314 Million in Capital Commitments

P10’s RCP Advisors closed its RCP Fund XIX, LP, raising $314 million for small buyout investments.

Quiver AI Summary

P10, Inc. announced the successful closing of its latest primary fund-of-funds, RCP Fund XIX, LP, with approximately $314 million in capital commitments. This fund, managed by RCP Advisors, targets investments in North American small buyout fund managers that focus on established small to mid-sized companies. The diverse investor base includes family offices, pension plans, and high-net-worth individuals, highlighting confidence in P10's investment strategy. Tom Danis, Managing Partner at RCP Advisors, emphasized the firm’s long-standing commitment to supporting small buyout markets, while P10's Chairman, Luke Sarsfield, acknowledged the continued demand for their investment approach.

Potential Positives

P10, Inc. successfully closed its RCP Fund XIX with approximately $314 million in capital commitments, indicating strong investor confidence and demand for its investment strategy.

The broad base of new and existing investors, including family offices and public pension plans, underscores the firm’s reputation and attractiveness in the private equity market.

RCP Advisors has a long history of focusing on North American small buyout funds, showcasing its expertise and commitment to this niche sector over more than two decades.

The company’s global investor base, which includes over 3,800 investors across 50 states and 60 countries, demonstrates significant market reach and trust in its investment solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking statements, which could undermine investor confidence in the company's projections and strategic plans.

There is a lack of detailed information on how the new fund, RCP Fund XIX, will specifically differentiate itself from prior funds, which might raise concerns among investors about its competitive edge in the market.

The mention of prior funds and the uncertainty around past performance not guaranteeing future results could be perceived as a negative factor by potential investors.

FAQ

What is RCP Fund XIX's total capital commitment?

RCP Fund XIX has closed on approximately $314 million in capital commitments.

Who are the primary investors in RCP Fund XIX?

The Fund has a broad LP base, including family offices, public pension plans, endowments, foundations, and high-net-worth individuals.

What is the investment strategy of RCP Fund XIX?

The Fund targets investments with buyout fund managers focusing on companies with $10 million to $250 million in enterprise value.

How long has RCP Advisors been active in the market?

RCP Advisors has been active for over 23 years, focusing on the North American small company buyout market.

What differentiates P10 as a private markets solutions provider?

P10 offers differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions for diverse investor needs within private markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PX Insider Trading Activity

$PX insiders have traded $PX stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC 210 has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 2,200,000 shares for an estimated $30,314,852 .

. MEL WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 209,644 shares for an estimated $2,535,751 .

. DAVID M. MCCOY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 205,545 shares for an estimated $2,516,132 .

. EDWIN A. POSTON sold 152,152 shares for an estimated $1,977,671

ALEXANDER I. ABELL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 101,097 shares for an estimated $1,254,031 .

. I. MADORSKY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED DECEMBER 1, 2008 JON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $120,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $PX stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PX forecast page.

Full Release



DALLAS, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), (“P10” or the “Company”), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced that its strategy, RCP Advisors, a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers, closed on its latest primary fund-of-funds, RCP Fund XIX, LP (“Fund XIX” or the “Fund”).





The Fund closed on approximately $314 million in capital commitments. The Fund has a broad LP base of new and existing investors, including family offices, public pension plans, endowments, foundations, and high-net-worth individuals.





"The close of RCP Fund XIX underscores the underlying strength of the firm’s investment strategy and demand for North American small buyout funds,” said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This milestone underscores the confidence of our global investor base and our commitment to delivering exceptional value. I want to thank the entire RCP team for their ongoing contributions and insights to make the P10 platform stronger.”





Fund XIX will adhere to the same investment strategy that RCP’s predecessor primary funds employ. The Fund will generally target investments with buyout fund managers primarily focusing on less than $1 billion in committed capital. These managers will, in turn, generally seek to make control-oriented investments in established, small to mid-sized companies with approximately $10 million to $250 million in enterprise value.





“We are humbled by the continued support of our limited partners. More than 23 years after launching our first fund-of-funds focused exclusively on the North American small company buyout market, RCP remains as committed as ever to our strategy as well as the managers with whom we partner,” said Tom Danis, Managing Partner at RCP Advisors.







About P10







P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of March 31, 2025, P10’s products have a global investor base of more than 3,800 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit



www.p10alts.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management’s current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different; global and domestic market and business conditions; successful execution of business and growth strategies and regulatory factors relevant to our business; changes in our tax status; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; our ability to make acquisitions and successfully integrate the businesses we acquire; assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects and growth strategy; and our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks that we face, you should refer to the “Risk Factors” included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2025, and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.







About RCP Advisors







Founded in 2001, RCP Advisors, a subsidiary of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), is a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as customized solutions and research services. RCP believes it is one of the largest fund sponsors focused on this niche, with approximately $17.0 billion in committed capital* and 55 full-time professionals as of May 27, 2025.





The information contained in this press release does not constituteinvestment adviceor an offer or sale of any security or investment product. Offerings are made only pursuant to a private offering memorandum containing important information. Statements are made as of the date of this release, and there is no implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time subsequent to such date. Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Any forward-looking statements inherently are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those results or events predicted or anticipated by these statements. RCP’s investment strategy is subject to significant risks and there is no guarantee that any fund will achieve comparable results as any prior investments or prior investment funds of RCP. Past performance does not predict, and is not a guarantee of, future results. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of capital.





*“Committed capital” primarily reflects the capital commitments associated with our SMAs, focused commingled funds and advisory accounts advised by RCP since the firm’s inception in 2001 (including funds that have since been sold, dissolved, or wound down and certain historical advisory accounts for which RCP’s advisory contracts have expired). We include capital commitments in our calculation of committed capital if (a) we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets or (b) we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client on asset allocation, performing investment manager due diligence and recommending investments for the client’s portfolio and/or monitoring and reporting on their investments. For our discretionary SMAs and commingled funds, as well as for our non-discretionary advisory accounts for which RCP is responsible for advising on all investments within the client’s portfolio, committed capital is calculated based on aggregate capital commitments to such accounts. For non-discretionary accounts where RCP is responsible for advising only a portion of the client portfolio investments, committed capital is calculated as capital commitments by the client to those underlying investments which were made based on RCP’s recommendation or with respect to which RCP advises the client. Committed capital does not include (i) certain historical non-discretionary advisory accounts no longer under advisement by RCP, (ii) assets managed or advised by Columbia Partners Private Capital (the “Private Capital Unit”), a separate business unit of RCP Advisors 2, LLC (“RCP 2”), or by Hark Capital Advisors, LLC, and Bonaccord Capital Advisors, LLC which are independent business lines of RCP 2, (iii) capital commitments to funds managed or sponsored by RCP’s affiliated (but independently operated) management companies (including, without limitation, Five Points Capital and Westech Investment Advisors, LLC), and (iv) RCP’s ancillary products or services.







P10 Investor Contact:









info@p10alts.com









P10 Media Contact:







Josh Clarkson





Taylor Donahue







pro-p10@prosek.com





This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.