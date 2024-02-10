P10 COO William Souder To Retire

(RTTNews) - P10 Inc. (PX) said that its Chief Operating Officer, William "Fritz" Souder, will be retiring from the company in May of 2024. Prior to Souder's departure the company expects to announce a reallocation of his responsibilities.

P10 is a multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10's mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets.

As of September 30, 2023, P10 has a global investor base of more than 3,500 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.