News & Insights

Markets
PX

P10 COO William Souder To Retire

February 10, 2024 — 01:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - P10 Inc. (PX) said that its Chief Operating Officer, William "Fritz" Souder, will be retiring from the company in May of 2024. Prior to Souder's departure the company expects to announce a reallocation of his responsibilities.

P10 is a multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10's mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets.

As of September 30, 2023, P10 has a global investor base of more than 3,500 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.