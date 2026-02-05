Markets
PX

P10 To Buy Stellus Capital Management For Initial Consideration Of $250 Mln

February 05, 2026 — 08:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - P10, Inc. (PX), Thursday announced the decision to acquire Stellus Capital Management, LLC, a U.S. direct lender, for an initial purchase price of $250 million, which consists of $125 million in cash and $125 million in the company's units.

The company expects to finance the cash portion of the initial consideration with a mix of cash-on-hand and by drawing on P10's revolving credit facility.

The deal underscores P10's expansion into middle and lower-middle market, expecting to create the potential for new opportunities across the firm.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2026.

In the pre-market hours, PX is trading at $10.35, down 1.43 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

