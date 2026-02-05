P10 To Buy Stellus Capital Management For Initial Consideration Of $250 Mln

(RTTNews) - P10, Inc. (PX), Thursday announced the decision to acquire Stellus Capital Management, LLC, a U.S. direct lender, for an initial purchase price of $250 million, which consists of $125 million in cash and $125 million in the company's units.

The company expects to finance the cash portion of the initial consideration with a mix of cash-on-hand and by drawing on P10's revolving credit facility.

The deal underscores P10's expansion into middle and lower-middle market, expecting to create the potential for new opportunities across the firm.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2026.

In the pre-market hours, PX is trading at $10.35, down 1.43 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.