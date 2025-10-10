OXY to Sell OxyChem to Berkshire for $9.7B, Utilize Funds to Cut Debts

Occidental Petroleum ( OXY ) recently signed a definitive agreement with Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) to sell its chemical business, OxyChem, for $9.7 billion. OxyChem is a global producer of essential commodity chemicals used in a wide range of applications, including water treatment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and both commercial and residential development.

The transaction was announced on Oct. 2, 2025, and the market reacted positively to this news, as this deal will generate more funds for Occidental to reduce its outstanding debts and lower the capital servicing expenses. As of Oct. 9, 2025, Occidental’s shares are currently showing a small gain of nearly 0.7% from the day the deal was announced, while the traded volume in four out of the last six trading days exceeded the average trading volumes, indicating market interest in this transaction.

How This Deal Will Benefit Occidental

This transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. Occidental plans to allocate $6.5 billion of the transaction proceeds toward debt reduction, aiming to bring its principal debt below $15 billion, a target established after the December 2023 announcement of the CrownRock acquisition.

So, further debt reduction will strengthen the existing balance sheet of the company and lower its interest payment burden and boost margins.

Occidental Is Working to Reduce Debts

Occidental is working consistently to strengthen the balance sheet and has been successful in repaying debts worth $7.5 billion in the past 13 months, reducing annual interest expenses by $410 million.

The company announced additional divestiture of non-core assets worth $950 million after first-quarter 2025 and a major portion of the proceeds will be utilized to strengthen its balance sheet.

Debt to Capital Ratio

Occidental’s debt to capital at present stands at 39.66%, a little higher compared with the Zacks Oil and Gas-Integrated-United States industry average of 31.62%. The planned debt reduction will further lower the percentage of debt usage to successfully run its business.

Debt to capital of other companies like ConocoPhillips ( COP ) and National Fuel Gas Company ( NFG ) operating in the same industry is 26.41% and 47.97%, respectively. The Times Interest Earned ratio of both COP and NFG is more than 1, indicating that these companies will be able to meet their interest obligation easily.

Price Performance of Occidental

Occidental’s shares have gained 19.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rise of 12.4%.



Occidental’s Zacks Rank

Occidental currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





