News & Insights

Stocks

Oxley Holdings and Trinity Group Launch Trinity Sensoria

November 14, 2024 — 10:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oxley Holdings Ltd. (SG:5UX) has released an update.

Oxley Holdings, in collaboration with Trinity Group, has launched Trinity Sensoria, a new luxurious wellness living project, following the success of their previous venture, Trinity Wellnessa. The launch marks another milestone for both companies as they continue to expand their presence in the high-end real estate market.

For further insights into SG:5UX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.