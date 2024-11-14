Oxley Holdings and Trinity Group Launch Trinity Sensoria

Oxley Holdings Ltd. (SG:5UX) has released an update.

Oxley Holdings, in collaboration with Trinity Group, has launched Trinity Sensoria, a new luxurious wellness living project, following the success of their previous venture, Trinity Wellnessa. The launch marks another milestone for both companies as they continue to expand their presence in the high-end real estate market.

