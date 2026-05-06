Owning AI Stocks Doesn't Have to Be Risky -- at Least, Not With Alphabet

Key Points

Alphabet offers investors exposure to the AI megatrend without relying on a single outcome.

Its strong cash flow provides a margin of safety.

Alphabet may not deliver explosive returns, but it offers a more stable path to profiting from the AI era.

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Artificial intelligence has become one of the most exciting investment themes in the market. But for many investors, it comes with a familiar trade-off: higher potential returns often mean higher risk.

That's why much of the attention goes to companies like Palantir Technologies and C3.ai -- companies whose success is closely tied to AI adoption trends, but that are also dependent on their own abilities to keep advancing their software offerings.

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But here's the part many investors overlook: Owning AI stocks doesn't have to be risky.

There's another way to invest in AI, one that combines exposure to the trend with the stability of an already-dominant business. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) offers exactly that.

AI is an upgrade, not a dependency

Most AI companies' core offerings are AI-only products -- think OpenAI's ChatGPT. Unlike these companies, Alphabet is integrating AI into businesses that already work.

Google Search, YouTube, and Android are not experiments without clear monetization plans. They are platforms used by billions of people every day, contributing hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue to the parent company. Here, AI enhances these products by improving relevance, increasing efficiency, and expanding functionality.

That distinction matters. Alphabet doesn't need stand-alone AI products to justify its business. Its core products already generate tens of billions of dollars in cash flow. AI simply strengthens what it already has.

For investors, that shifts the question from "Will this company succeed in AI?" to something far more grounded: "How much additional value can AI unlock?"

Strong cash flow offers a solid foundation for long-term investment

Many investors have not really appreciated how important Alphabet's financial strength is as it pursues its AI investments. To put it into perspective, the company generated $165 billion in operating cash flow in 2025. That gives it the flexibility to invest heavily in AI infrastructure without compromising its financial position.

Many AI-focused companies still need to prove they can effectively monetize their technology. Most are still operating at huge losses. For instance, OpenAI expects to lose $14 billion in 2026.

Alphabet's enormous cash flow is a competitive advantage in this capital-intensive environment. AI requires sustained investments in computing power, data, and infrastructure. Companies without durable cash flow face pressure to make substandard decisions.

But Alphabet doesn't. It can afford to take a longer view, and in the technology space, that often leads to better outcomes.

The real trade-off

Still, investors should remember that, despite its advantages, Alphabet is not a completely risk-free investment.

AI could still put pressure on the economics of the search business as users increasingly rely on AI chat services to seek information. This means that Alphabet may lose some market share in digital advertising.

Beyond that, heavy infrastructure investments may not deliver the expected returns, but Alphabet has no choice but to continue with its massive capital expenditures to avoid losing out in the long run.

The silver lining is that Alphabet's risk is probably lower than that of pure-play AI companies. With Alphabet, the risk is slower or smaller-than-expected upside from AI. By contrast, with many pure-play AI companies, the risk is that they may fail to build a sustainable business model altogether.

What does it mean for investors?

Most investors are chasing AI upside. Fewer are asking how much downside risk they are taking to get it.

Alphabet offers a path to shareholder returns that's built on existing scale, profitability, and multiple ways to benefit from AI adoption.

In short, it may not be the most exciting AI stock today. But five years from now, Alphabet may be the one that gives investors the most stable returns.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.