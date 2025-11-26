Markets
OwlTing To Buy Back Up To $10 Mln Of Stock

November 26, 2025 — 07:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - OBOOK Holdings Inc. (OWLS), or OwlTing, a blockchain company, Wednesday announced that it has been authorized to repurchase up to $10 million of its common stock.

The repurchase program is effective for nine months.

"We believe our stock is materially undervalued relative to our progress and upcoming catalysts. As we enter the most active product release cycle in the Companys history, this buyback program underscores our conviction in the long-term value we are building. OwlTing is approaching a major inflection point across payments, stablecoin infrastructure, and AI-driven settlement automation.", said Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group.

In pre-market activity, OWLS shares were trading at $7.37, up 3.95% on the Nasdaq.

