Owlet Owlet Stock Tumbles 31% After Reporting Wider Loss In Q4

March 06, 2026 — 09:45 am EST

(RTTNews) - Stock of Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) is moving down about 31 percent on Friday morning trading after the company announced wider loss in fourth quarter. The company reported a net loss of $9.8 million compared to $9.6 million, last year.

The company's stock is currently trading at $8.01, down 31.22 percent or $3.64, over the previous close of $11.65 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $2.75 and $16.94 in the past one year.

Meanwhile, the company's revenue for the quarter increased to $26.6 million from $20.5 million in the previous year, primarily due to higher sales of Dream product suite and Owlet360 subscription service.

