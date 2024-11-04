Owens & Minor Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Owens & Minor (OMI):

Earnings: -$12.77 million in Q3 vs. -$6.43 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.17 in Q3 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Owens & Minor reported adjusted earnings of $33.2 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.41 per share Revenue: $2.721 billion in Q3 vs. $2.592 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.45 - $1.55 Full year revenue guidance: $10.6 Bln-$10.8 Bln

