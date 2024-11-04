Owens & Minor Narrows FY24 Outlook Range - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, healthcare solutions company Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) narrowed its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance range for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, Owens & Minor now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.45 to $1.55 per share on revenues between $10.6 billion and $10.8 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.70 per share on revenues between $10.5 billion and $10.9 billion.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.59 per share on revenues of $10.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

