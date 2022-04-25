Markets
OC

Owens Corning To Acquire WearDeck - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) has signed an agreement with JR Plastics Corporation to acquire WearDeck, a producer of composite weather-resistant decking for commercial and residential applications in North America. WearDeck products offer a strong, and durable solution for weather-resistant decking. WearDeck expects to deliver sales of about $60 million in full year 2022.

"The acquisition of WearDeck is a positive step in advancing our strategy to drive continued growth in Owens Corning and pivoting our Composites business to focus on high-value material solutions within the building and construction space," said Composites President Marcio Sandri.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular