Owens Corning To Acquire WearDeck - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) has signed an agreement with JR Plastics Corporation to acquire WearDeck, a producer of composite weather-resistant decking for commercial and residential applications in North America. WearDeck products offer a strong, and durable solution for weather-resistant decking. WearDeck expects to deliver sales of about $60 million in full year 2022.

"The acquisition of WearDeck is a positive step in advancing our strategy to drive continued growth in Owens Corning and pivoting our Composites business to focus on high-value material solutions within the building and construction space," said Composites President Marcio Sandri.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.