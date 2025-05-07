Markets
OC

Owens Corning Q1 Net Profit From Cont. Ops. Declines

May 07, 2025 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) reported that its first quarter net earnings from continuing operations to company declined to $255 million from $278 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $2.95 compared to $3.16. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $565 million from $515 million. Adjusted profit per share from continuing operations declined to $2.97 from $3.40. Net sales from continuing operations were $2.5 billion, a 25% increase from last year.

For the second-quarter, Owens Corning expects revenue from continuing operations to grow high-single-digit percent. The enterprise is expected to generate adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations of low-to-mid 20 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.