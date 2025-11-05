Markets
OC

Owens Corning Posts Loss From Cont. Ops. In Q3

November 05, 2025 — 06:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) posted a third quarter loss from continuing operations of $495 million compared to profit of $287 million, last year. Loss per share from continuing operations was $5.93 compared to profit of $3.26. Adjusted income from continuing operations declined to $306 million from $356 million. Adjusted EPS was $3.67 compared to $4.05. Net sales declined to $2.68 billion from $2.76 billion, prior year.

For the fourth quarter, Owens Corning expects revenue from continuing operations to be down mid-to-high teens to approximately $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion. Also, Owens Corning remains committed to delivering the long-term targets provided at May 2025 Investor Day, including revenue growth, an annual adjusted EBITDA margin of mid-20% for the enterprise, and $5 billion of cumulative free cash flow by 2028.

Shares of Owens Corning are down 8% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.