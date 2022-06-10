Owens Corning (OC) & Pultron to Offer Fiberglass Rebar

Owens Corning OC has been focusing on its Composites business to offer higher-value material solutions. In line with this strategic decision, the company has recently partnered with Pultron Composites for the manufacture of industry-leading fiberglass rebar. This accord expands Owens Corning’s market opportunities, providing additional capacity and service in the market.



Pultron Composites has been developing a leading fiberglass rebar production process for more than 20 years. This joint venture (JV) will provide more sustainable product solutions and higher-performance concrete reinforcement products. This JV will also enhance market access to PINKBAR+ Fiberglas Rebar (used for flatwork and residential applications) and MATEENBAR Fiberglas Rebar (used for heavy-load structural applications).



Pertaining to the partnership, Owens Corning Composites president, Marcio Sandri, said, “Joining forces with Pultron Composites combines our core glass-fiber material technology, expansive channel access, and extensive industry experience with Pultron’s manufacturing expertise and process efficiency."



This partnership now has bigger access to the $9-billion rebar market, including expansion in the United States. Notably, the rebar market is expanding at an annual rate of about 4%. Currently, fiberglass rebar constitutes less than 1% of this market and has the potential to grow over the coming years.

Owens’ Focus on Composites Business

The Composites business segment has been generating higher volumes backed by its efforts on higher-value applications for glass non-wovens and specific markets like India. It is expanding and adding a new production line to its current facility in Fort Smith, AR. The company has a two-fold focus. First, it is focused on key markets and geographies where it has a market-leading position like North America, Europe and India.



Second, the company is focused on making composite business the most cost-effective network, mainly focusing on productivity and manufacturing performance. Notably, the company focuses on improving its low-cost manufacturing position through strategic supply agreements, accomplished large-scale furnace investments and additional productivity.



Also, Owens Corning continues to invest in accelerating new product and process innovation to support customers and generate additional growth. During first-quarter 2022, the company launched 16 new or refreshed products across global businesses. These products span across core product platforms, including roofing shingles and components, insulation XPS foam and mineral wool, and wind, non-woven, and other composite materials.





Given the above-mentioned tailwinds, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have strongly outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from market-leading businesses, innovative products and process technologies, and capabilities.



