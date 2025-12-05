Owens Corning (OC) Up 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Owens Corning (OC). Shares have added about 6.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Owens Corning due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Owens Corning Inc before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Owens Corning Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Miss

Owens Corning reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2025, wherein adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and net sales missed the same. Both the metrics declined on a year-over-year basis.

Quarterly Earnings & Sales Discussion

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.67, which marginally topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64. In the year-ago quarter, it reported an adjusted EPS of $4.05.



Net sales of $2.68 billion missed the consensus mark of $2.69 billion and declined 3% year over year.

Segment Details

Roofing: Sales of $1.24 billion rose slightly from $1.22 billion. EBITDA of $423 million held margins at a strong 34%.



Insulation: Sales slipped 6.6% to $941 million, while EBITDA fell to $212 million (margin 23% vs. 25%).



Doors: Sales declined 4.9% year over year to $554 million, while EBITDA fell to $89 million (margin 10% vs. 16%).

Operating Highlights

Gross profit declined to $757 million from $851 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $638 million, down 10% year over year, translating into a 24% margin—Owens Corning’s 21th straight quarter of more than 20% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Affirms 2025 Outlook

Capital additions are expected to continue at an approximate value of $800 million and depreciation and amortization are expected to be $650 million. The company still expects an effective tax rate of 24-26%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -49.4% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Owens Corning has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Owens Corning has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Owens Corning belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Masco (MAS), has gained 3.7% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2025.

Masco reported revenues of $1.92 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -3.3%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares with $1.08 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Masco is expected to post earnings of $0.78 per share, indicating a change of -12.4% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.4% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Masco. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

