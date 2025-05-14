Markets
OC

Owens Corning Launches New Share Repurchase Program For Up To 12 Mln Shares

May 14, 2025 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC), a building and construction materials company, on Wednesday announced that the Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase authorization for up to 12 million shares.

The new authorization adds to the previously announced share repurchase program, under which approximately 5.7 million shares were available for repurchase as of March 31.

The latest authorization reaffirms the company's capital allocation strategy and highlights its strong, disciplined commercial and operational execution to deliver consistent and sustainable performance in dynamic market conditions.

Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers said, "The additional share repurchase authorization reflects the earnings power of our company and confidence in our ability to consistently generate strong free cash flow."

In the pre-market trading, Owens Corning is 0.62% higher at $143.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.