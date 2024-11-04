OVS S.p.A. Expands Treasury Share Holdings

OVS S.p.A. (IT:OVS) has released an update.

OVS S.p.A. has recently acquired 394,745 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Milan, equating to 0.136% of its share capital, at an average price of 2.8334 Euro per share. This buyback, part of an ongoing program authorized by shareholders, amounted to a total value of 1,118,463.67 Euro. As of early November 2024, OVS holds a significant 15.764% of its own shares, reflecting its strategic focus on strengthening its market position.

