OVS S.p.A. Executes Strategic Share Buyback

OVS S.p.A. (IT:OVS) has released an update.

OVS S.p.A. has repurchased 430,071 ordinary shares, representing 0.148% of its share capital, at an average price of 2.7898 Euro per share, totaling approximately 1.2 million Euro. This buyback is part of a program authorized by the shareholders earlier this year, demonstrating the company’s strategic approach to managing its own shares.

