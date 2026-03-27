Ovintiv (OVV) Price Target Increased by 11.16% to 60.79

The average one-year price target for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) has been revised to $60.79 / share. This is an increase of 11.16% from the prior estimate of $54.69 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $79.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.07% from the latest reported closing price of $62.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovintiv. This is an decrease of 503 owner(s) or 46.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVV is 0.13%, an increase of 38.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.90% to 234,743K shares. The put/call ratio of OVV is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 9,890K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,687K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 8,771K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,672K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 5.10% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 6,744K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,888K shares , representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 3.25% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,258K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,315K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,693K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,606K shares , representing an increase of 54.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 108.88% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.