An Overview of WiSA Technologies's Earnings

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-11-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that WiSA Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.68.

WiSA Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $10.91, leading to a 0.59% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at WiSA Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.98 -1.55 -126 EPS Actual -11.89 -5.35 -0.22 -145.5 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% -3.0% -10.0%

Performance of WiSA Technologies Shares

Shares of WiSA Technologies were trading at $1.85 as of November 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 90.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on WiSA Technologies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on WiSA Technologies.

Analysts have given WiSA Technologies a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $14.0, indicating a potential 656.76% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Peraso, Pixelworks and QuickLogic, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Peraso, with an average 1-year price target of $3.75, indicating a potential 102.7% upside. For Pixelworks, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $1.5, indicating a potential 18.92% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for QuickLogic, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, implying a potential 440.54% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Peraso, Pixelworks and QuickLogic are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity WiSA Technologies Buy -18.82% $11K -2268.81% Peraso Outperform 76.36% $2.35M -86.21% Pixelworks Buy -37.27% $4.33M -204.29% QuickLogic Buy 41.29% $2.10M -7.04%

Key Takeaway:

WiSA Technologies ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating a decline. The company also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, WiSA Technologies lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Get to Know WiSA Technologies Better

WiSA Technologies Inc is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems through the sale of module components to audio companies as well as audio products to resellers and consumers.. The company works with consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an enjoyable experience. The company has a geographic presence in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and, other.

Understanding the Numbers: WiSA Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: WiSA Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -18.82%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: WiSA Technologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -12366.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WiSA Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2268.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): WiSA Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -485.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, WiSA Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for WiSA Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.