An Overview of Weatherford International's Earnings

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Weatherford International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98.

Anticipation surrounds Weatherford International's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.18% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Weatherford International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.01 1.44 1.71 1.74 EPS Actual 1.03 1.50 2.06 1.66 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 0.0% -3.0% -9.0%

Performance of Weatherford International Shares

Shares of Weatherford International were trading at $53.57 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Weatherford International

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Weatherford International.

The consensus rating for Weatherford International is Outperform, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $69.5, there's a potential 29.74% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NOV, Cactus and USA Compression Partners, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for NOV, with an average 1-year price target of $15.44, suggesting a potential 71.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cactus, with an average 1-year price target of $52.83, suggesting a potential 1.38% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for USA Compression Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 53.33% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for NOV, Cactus and USA Compression Partners are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Weatherford International Outperform -12.15% $374M 5.76% NOV Outperform -2.41% $447M 1.14% Cactus Neutral 2.26% $107.74M 4.06% USA Compression Partners Underperform 6.96% $93.22M 203.38%

Key Takeaway:

Weatherford International ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Weatherford International

Weatherford International provides diversified oilfield services across international markets for an array of oilfield types. The firm is aglobal marketleader in artificial lift and tubular running services. Other key product lines include cementing products, directional drilling, and wireline evaluation.

Weatherford International: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Weatherford International faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.15% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Weatherford International's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.37%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weatherford International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.76%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weatherford International's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.49%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Weatherford International's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.3. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

