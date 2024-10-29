An Overview of Tenable Holdings's Earnings

Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Tenable Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

The announcement from Tenable Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 7.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tenable Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.18 0.14 0.18 EPS Actual 0.31 0.25 0.25 0.23 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 0.0% 5.0% -16.0%

Performance of Tenable Holdings Shares

Shares of Tenable Holdings were trading at $40.65 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Tenable Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Tenable Holdings.

Analysts have provided Tenable Holdings with 16 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $49.62, suggesting a potential 22.07% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of OneStream, Qualys and CommVault Systems, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

OneStream is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $33.95, indicating a potential 16.48% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Qualys, with an average 1-year price target of $136.08, indicating a potential 234.76% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for CommVault Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $165.67, indicating a potential 307.55% upside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for OneStream, Qualys and CommVault Systems are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tenable Holdings Buy 13.44% $172.44M -4.03% OneStream Buy 35.83% $80.53M -4.33% Qualys Neutral 8.38% $122.29M 10.52% CommVault Systems Buy 13.38% $184.88M 6.62%

Key Takeaway:

Tenable Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Tenable Holdings's Background

Founded in 2002, Tenable is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions under its Nessus software. In recent years, Tenable has expanded its portfolio to provide a broader range of exposure management modules. Solutions include cloud security and compliance, active directory management, operational technology security and advanced vulnerability analytics. The Maryland-based company went public in 2018.

Tenable Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tenable Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.44% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.59%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenable Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, Tenable Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Tenable Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

