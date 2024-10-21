An Overview of Retail Opportunity's Earnings

Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Retail Opportunity will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

The announcement from Retail Opportunity is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 4.45% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Retail Opportunity's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.26 EPS Actual 0.25 0.28 0.27 0.27 Price Change % -4.0% -1.0% -1.0% -4.0%

Tracking Retail Opportunity's Stock Performance

Shares of Retail Opportunity were trading at $16.16 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Retail Opportunity

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Retail Opportunity.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Retail Opportunity, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $16.0, suggesting a potential 0.99% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Getty Realty, InvenTrust Properties and Acadia Realty Trust, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Getty Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $33.33, implying a potential 106.25% upside. InvenTrust Properties is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $31.33, indicating a potential 93.87% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Acadia Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $24.33, indicating a potential 50.56% upside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Getty Realty, InvenTrust Properties and Acadia Realty Trust are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Retail Opportunity Neutral 1.56% $60.36M 0.57% Getty Realty Buy 11.72% $45.95M 1.69% InvenTrust Properties Buy 4.23% $48.13M 0.10% Acadia Realty Trust Neutral -3.00% $61.49M 0.07%

Key Takeaway:

Retail Opportunity is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one company showing negative growth. In terms of gross profit, Retail Opportunity ranks at the top. However, its return on equity is at the bottom compared to the other companies analyzed.

Discovering Retail Opportunity: A Closer Look

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp is a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores. The Company's primary business is the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties.

Retail Opportunity: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Retail Opportunity's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.56% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.69%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Retail Opportunity's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Retail Opportunity's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Retail Opportunity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Retail Opportunity visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.