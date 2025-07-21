An Overview of Pentair's Earnings

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Pentair will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33.

Investors in Pentair are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 1.75% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Pentair's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.01 1.02 1.07 1.14 EPS Actual 1.11 1.08 1.09 1.22 Price Change % 2.0% 0.0% -0.0% -4.0%

Market Performance of Pentair's Stock

Shares of Pentair were trading at $106.07 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Pentair

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Pentair.

The consensus rating for Pentair is Outperform, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $111.33, there's a potential 4.96% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Snap-on, Fortive and IDEX, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Snap-on, with an average 1-year price target of $338.67, suggesting a potential 219.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Fortive, with an average 1-year price target of $71.5, suggesting a potential 32.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IDEX, with an average 1-year price target of $217.5, suggesting a potential 105.05% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Snap-on, Fortive and IDEX, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Pentair Outperform -0.67% $403.30M 4.30% Snap-on Outperform 0.09% $663.70M 4.46% Fortive Outperform -3.30% $880.90M 1.68% IDEX Buy 1.72% $368.90M 2.48%

Key Takeaway:

Pentair ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Pentair is at the top. Overall, Pentair's performance is mixed compared to its peers, with strengths in Gross Profit and Return on Equity but weakness in Revenue Growth.

About Pentair

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Financial Milestones: Pentair's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Pentair's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.67%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pentair's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.33% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pentair's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.35% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Pentair's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Pentair visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PNR

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PNR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.