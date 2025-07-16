An Overview of ManpowerGroup's Earnings

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ManpowerGroup will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69.

Anticipation surrounds ManpowerGroup's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ManpowerGroup's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.50 1 1.29 1.28 EPS Actual 0.44 1.02 1.29 1.30 Price Change % -19.0% -1.0% -3.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup were trading at $42.33 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on ManpowerGroup

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ManpowerGroup.

The consensus rating for ManpowerGroup is Neutral, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $47.75 implies a potential 12.8% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Insperity, Upwork and Barrett Business Services, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Insperity, with an average 1-year price target of $70.0, suggesting a potential 65.37% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Upwork, with an average 1-year price target of $18.6, suggesting a potential 56.06% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Barrett Business Services, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, suggesting a potential 6.31% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Insperity, Upwork and Barrett Business Services, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ManpowerGroup Neutral -7.11% $698.30M 0.26% Insperity Neutral 3.39% $310M 47.22% Upwork Neutral 0.93% $150.90M 6.45% Barrett Business Services Outperform 10.08% $42.62M -0.47%

Key Takeaway:

ManpowerGroup is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into ManpowerGroup's Background

ManpowerGroup Inc. is engaged in providing workforce solutions and services. The company provides services that include Recruitment and Assessment, Upskilling, Reskilling, Training and Development, Career Management, Outsourcing, and Workforce Consulting. The reportable segments of the company are Staffing and Interim, Outcome-Based Solutions and Consulting, Permanent Recruitment, and Others. The Staffing and Interim segment derives the maximum of the company's revenue. The company derives maximum geographical revenue from the Southern European region.

ManpowerGroup: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining ManpowerGroup's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.11% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ManpowerGroup's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ManpowerGroup's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ManpowerGroup's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ManpowerGroup's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.7.

