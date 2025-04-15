An Overview of Kinder Morgan's Earnings

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Kinder Morgan to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

The market awaits Kinder Morgan's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.97% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Kinder Morgan's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.27 0.26 0.34 EPS Actual 0.32 0.25 0.25 0.34 Price Change % -1.0% -0.0% 3.0% 3.0%

Performance of Kinder Morgan Shares

Shares of Kinder Morgan were trading at $26.8 as of April 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Kinder Morgan

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kinder Morgan.

Analysts have provided Kinder Morgan with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $31.0, suggesting a potential 15.67% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Energy Transfer, Enterprise Prods Partners and ONEOK, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Energy Transfer, with an average 1-year price target of $23.5, suggesting a potential 12.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Enterprise Prods Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $37.0, suggesting a potential 38.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ONEOK, with an average 1-year price target of $108.83, suggesting a potential 306.08% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Energy Transfer, Enterprise Prods Partners and ONEOK, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kinder Morgan Neutral -1.26% $2.15B 2.18% Energy Transfer Buy -4.83% $4.01B 2.87% Enterprise Prods Partners Outperform -2.88% $1.93B 5.48% ONEOK Neutral 33.72% $2.16B 5.44%

Key Takeaway:

Kinder Morgan ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

Get to Know Kinder Morgan Better

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America, with an interest in or an operator on about 80,000 miles of gas, refined products, and carbon dioxide pipelines. The company also owns one of the largest portfolios of gas and refined products storage and terminals. Most of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Understanding the Numbers: Kinder Morgan's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Kinder Morgan's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.26%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kinder Morgan's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinder Morgan's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.04.

To track all earnings releases for Kinder Morgan visit their earnings calendar on our site.

