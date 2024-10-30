An Overview of Insight Enterprises's Earnings

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Insight Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37.

Investors in Insight Enterprises are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.37, leading to a 8.21% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Insight Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.83 1.81 3.06 2.33 EPS Actual 2.46 2.37 2.98 2.37 Price Change % -8.0% 9.0% -2.0% 3.0%

Insights Shared by Analysts on Insight Enterprises

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Insight Enterprises.

Analysts have provided Insight Enterprises with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $225.0, suggesting a potential 6.97% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Arrow Electronics, Avnet and TD Synnex, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Arrow Electronics received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $130.33, implying a potential 38.04% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Avnet, with an average 1-year price target of $50.67, indicating a potential 75.91% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for TD Synnex, with an average 1-year price target of $139.6, indicating a potential 33.63% downside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Arrow Electronics, Avnet and TD Synnex, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Insight Enterprises Outperform -8.00% $453.37M 4.85% Arrow Electronics Neutral -19.05% $846.44M 1.90% Avnet Neutral -15.13% $642.88M 1.67% TD Synnex Outperform 5.19% $961.05M 2.20%

Key Takeaway:

Insight Enterprises ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Insight Enterprises's Background

Insight Enterprises Inc is a Fortune IT provider engaged in helping businesses of all sizes, large enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. The company has three geographic operating segments: North America, EMEA, and APAC. It generates maximum revenue from the North America segment. The company provides digital innovation, cloud/data center transformation, connected workforce, and supply chain optimization solutions and services.

Financial Insights: Insight Enterprises

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Insight Enterprises faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.0% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Insight Enterprises's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.05% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insight Enterprises's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Insight Enterprises's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.66. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Insight Enterprises visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.