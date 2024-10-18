An Overview of HealthStream's Earnings

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect HealthStream to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

The market awaits HealthStream's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HealthStream's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.11 0.10 0.09 EPS Actual 0.16 0.17 0.15 0.13 Price Change % -4.0% 10.0% -2.0% 15.0%

HealthStream Share Price Analysis

Shares of HealthStream were trading at $28.93 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on HealthStream

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on HealthStream.

HealthStream has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $28.0, the consensus suggests a potential 3.21% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Simulations Plus, Phreesia and Definitive Healthcare, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Simulations Plus received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $47.0, implying a potential 62.46% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Phreesia, with an average 1-year price target of $29.4, implying a potential 1.62% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Definitive Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $5.61, suggesting a potential 80.61% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Simulations Plus, Phreesia and Definitive Healthcare are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity HealthStream Neutral 3.41% $47.82M 1.20% Simulations Plus Outperform 14.23% $13.26M 1.75% Phreesia Buy 18.97% $69.30M -7.15% Definitive Healthcare Neutral 4.56% $50.45M -28.39%

Key Takeaway:

HealthStream ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, HealthStream is at the top among its peers. However, its return on equity is at the bottom compared to the others.

All You Need to Know About HealthStream

HealthStream Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. Its reportable segments include Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. Workforce development solutions consist of SaaS, subscription-based products that are used by healthcare organizations. Its Provider Solutions products offer healthcare organizations software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center and enrollment activities. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Subscription Services.

HealthStream: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining HealthStream's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.41% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: HealthStream's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.82% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): HealthStream's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): HealthStream's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.82% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

To track all earnings releases for HealthStream visit their earnings calendar on our site.

