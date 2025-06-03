An Overview of Greif's Earnings

Greif (NYSE:GEF) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-06-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Greif will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.

Anticipation surrounds Greif's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.34, leading to a 8.43% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Greif's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.73 1.10 1.15 0.85 EPS Actual 0.39 1.13 1.03 0.82 Price Change % -8.0% -2.0% -3.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Greif were trading at $54.84 as of June 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Greif

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Greif.

With 2 analyst ratings, Greif has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $61.5, indicating a potential 12.14% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Greif, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Greif, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Greif Neutral 4.98% $245.50M 0.42%

Key Takeaway:

Greif is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks in the middle for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, Greif is at the top among its peers. However, for return on equity, Greif is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know Greif Better

Greif Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in many countries. It offers a comprehensive line of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber, and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers, and services, such as container life cycle management, blending, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services. The company operates in three reportable business segments including Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging and Services, and Land Management. It operates in USA, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia and Other Americas.

Greif: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Greif showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.98% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Greif's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Greif's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Greif's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Latest Ratings for GEF

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Mar 2025 Truist Securities Reiterates Hold Hold

