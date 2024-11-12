An Overview of FlexShopper's Earnings

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate FlexShopper to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

Anticipation surrounds FlexShopper's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

FlexShopper Share Price Analysis

Shares of FlexShopper were trading at $1.21 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on FlexShopper

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on FlexShopper.

FlexShopper has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $2.5, the consensus suggests a potential 106.61% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and FlexShopper, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and FlexShopper, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FlexShopper Buy 29.46% $29.80M -48.55%

Key Takeaway:

FlexShopper is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity. Overall, FlexShopper's performance is mixed compared to its peers, with strengths in Return on Equity but weaknesses in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit.

Discovering FlexShopper: A Closer Look

FlexShopper Inc is a financial technology company engaged in providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. Its products include electronics, computers, furniture, mattresses, cameras and camcorders, audio, musical instruments, health, fitness and sports, video games, homes, gardens and tools, appliances, and vacuums on a payment, lease basis. The firm generates a majority of its revenue by leasing its products. The company enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand-name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis.

Unraveling the Financial Story of FlexShopper

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: FlexShopper displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FlexShopper's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FlexShopper's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -48.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): FlexShopper's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 29.24, FlexShopper faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

