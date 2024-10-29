An Overview of Custom Truck One Source's Earnings

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Custom Truck One Source will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

The announcement from Custom Truck One Source is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.09, leading to a 12.66% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Custom Truck One Source's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 0.11 0.05 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.06 0.07 0.04 Price Change % -13.0% -15.0% -18.0% -18.0%

Custom Truck One Source Share Price Analysis

Shares of Custom Truck One Source were trading at $3.56 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Custom Truck One Source

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Custom Truck One Source.

The consensus rating for Custom Truck One Source is Outperform, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $6.0 implies a potential 68.54% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BlueLinx Hldgs, Xometry and MRC Global, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for BlueLinx Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $136.0, indicating a potential 3720.22% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Xometry, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, indicating a potential 588.2% upside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MRC Global, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 321.35% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for BlueLinx Hldgs, Xometry and MRC Global are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Custom Truck One Source Outperform -7.40% $89.27M -2.79% BlueLinx Hldgs Buy -5.83% $122.44M 2.20% Xometry Outperform 19.45% $52.88M -4.31% MRC Global Buy -4.48% $173M 4.72%

Key Takeaway:

Custom Truck One Source is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Custom Truck One Source is performing less favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial metrics.

Discovering Custom Truck One Source: A Closer Look

Custom Truck One Source Inc is a one-stop-shop provider of specialty equipment in the electric utility transmission and distribution, forestry, telecom, waste management, rail, and infrastructure end-markets in North America. The company's segment includes Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS). It generates maximum revenue from the TES segment. Geographically, it derives a majority revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Custom Truck One Source's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Custom Truck One Source's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.4%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.79%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Custom Truck One Source's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Custom Truck One Source's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.85, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Custom Truck One Source visit their earnings calendar on our site.

