An Overview of BlueLinx Hldgs's Earnings

BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect BlueLinx Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19.

Anticipation surrounds BlueLinx Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlueLinx Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.74 1.35 1.67 2.85 EPS Actual 1.68 2.14 2.94 2.98 Price Change % -0.0% -8.0% -2.0% 8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of BlueLinx Hldgs were trading at $104.18 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on BlueLinx Hldgs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding BlueLinx Hldgs.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for BlueLinx Hldgs, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $136.0, suggesting a potential 30.54% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Xometry, Custom Truck One Source and MRC Global, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Xometry, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, indicating a potential 76.48% downside. For Custom Truck One Source, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, indicating a potential 94.24% downside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MRC Global, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 85.6% downside. Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Xometry, Custom Truck One Source and MRC Global are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BlueLinx Hldgs Buy -5.83% $122.44M 2.20% Xometry Outperform 19.45% $52.88M -4.31% Custom Truck One Source Outperform -7.40% $89.27M -2.79% MRC Global Buy -4.48% $173M 4.72%

Key Takeaway:

BlueLinx Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the top.

Unveiling the Story Behind BlueLinx Hldgs

BlueLinx Holdings Inc is engaged in the wholesale distribution of residential and commercial building products. Its business products are split into two categories: Structural products include items such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand board, rebar, and remesh and Specialty products include items such as engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products. The company's operations are carried out throughout the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: BlueLinx Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: BlueLinx Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.83%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: BlueLinx Hldgs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlueLinx Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlueLinx Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BlueLinx Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.97.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.